Ilke secures approval for Burgess Hill site

CGI of the planned development

Volumetric modular housing producer Ilke Homes is looking to develop a 19.3-acre site in Burgess Hill with housing association Places for People taking over the finished property. The two organisations formed a partnership in 2019.

The development, to be called Abbeville Park, includes a range of apartments and a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, available for rent and for sale through shared ownership.

Only 219 of the 307 homes will be manufactured offsite at Ilke Homes’ factory in Knaresborough, however. Alongside the modular construction, three traditionally-built wheelchair accessible homes will be constructed, together with a further 86 apartments.

Ilke is planning to start on site this summer 2022 and expects the development to be completed by 2025. Ilke Homes is developing the site as part of its full turnkey offering. This means Ilke Homes is responsible for identifying and securing the land, gaining planning permissions, manufacturing the homes and developing the site.

Places for People’s group development director Adrian Bohr confirmed: "The development will deliver houses built using traditional construction methods and modular houses through modern methods of construction.

He added: “Working alongside partners such as Ilke Homes allows us to combine expertise and supports our aim of creating well-designed, sustainable mixed-tenure communities.”

Ilke Homes director of development Tom Heathcote said: “This latest milestone demonstrates the strength of our long-standing relationship with Places for People. The Burgess Hill scheme is the latest of our sites to achieve planning consent ready for a site start in the early summer. The size of the opportunity marks a significant achievement for our modular housing offering, and points to yet another proof of concept moment for the business.”

