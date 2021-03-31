Ilke's Hereford estate approved

A typical Ilke house

Social housing provider Stonewater is going to put up affordable housing on the old Holmer Trading Estate in Hereford. With support from Homes England, the site has been cleared, and the housing is on order.

Ilke Homes, a volumetric house-builder with a factory in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, is acting as turnkey developer for Stonewater. [See Stonewater orders 120 Ilke prefabs, 4Jun20]

The planned development is set to deliver 74 affordable rent and 46 shared ownership homes, comprising a mix of one, two, three and four bedrooms.

Ilke Homes development director John Hickman said: “While the housing market has remained largely insulated from the wider economic downturn that we’ve seen as a result of Covid-19, rapidly rising house prices have meant that affordability levels are at an all-time low.

“Since launching our full development ‘turnkey’ offering, we’ve been able to offer housing associations, councils, investors and developers a solution to housing delivery that provides certainty over construction programmes.”

