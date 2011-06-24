  1. Instagram
Sat June 06 2020

Illinois gets $100m refurb boost

24 Jun 11 The governor of the US state of Illinois Pat Quinn has announced a $100m (£62m) capital investment to repair local infrastructure.

“The important capital investment will help communities throughout our state to address their infrastructure needs directly and create jobs at the same time,” said Quinn. “Our local communities are the backbone of Illinois and need to stay strong and keep our economic recovery going.”

Projects will be selected and managed locally, with the Illinois Department of Transportation providing oversight. The types of projects that will be covered include street and bridge maintenance, upgraded traffic signals, new storm sewers and cycle paths and pothole repairs. 

