Immigrant labour removed from Worthing site

Border Force police in action (stock photo)

The men were working on a £45m development in Brighton Road, Worthing, where Roffey Homes is building 141 homes.

Roffey Homes managing director Ben Cheal told the Worthing Herald: “All our employees live in Sussex and have been checked for eligibility to work in the UK. Our site management require details of all project workers to ensure they are qualified to work on site. If anyone fails this test they do not come on site.”

He said that the men that were removed from site were employed by a subcontractor. “This subcontractor is responsible for carrying out their own checks before sending their labour to site. Although it is their responsibility to carry out thorough checks on their workforce, we shall review what additional procedures we can implement to ensure that only those who are legally allowed to work on our site are able to do so.”

The BBC reported that 10 of the men were from Albania and seven from India; some had entered the country illegally and some had overstayed their visas.