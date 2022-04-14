Implenia JV picked for Swiss tunnel refurb

BIM visualisation of the renovation of the existing Gubrist Tunnel tubes (image: ©Arge Gubri).

The Arge Gubri joint venture, a partnership between Implenia (40%, lead), Walo Bertschinger (30%) and Anliker (30%), has won the contract from the Federal Roads Administration (FEDRA) for the renovation of the Gubrist tunnel’s two tubes, which have been operational since 1985. The total contract is worth CHF184m (£151m) , of which Implenia’s share is approximately CHF74m.

The contract is part of an initiative to expand Zurich’s northern bypass. A third tube being added to the Gubrist tunnel and the renovation of the original tubes will begin once the new one is in operation.

Arge Gubri joint venture will begin preparatory work in autumn 2022 and the project will last about four years.

The existing tunnel tubes are no longer big enough to accommodate today’s traffic, so they are being enlarged: the road surface is being lowered by 30cm and the new suspended ceiling is being made higher. In order to increase safety standards, 22 new emergency bays are being built into the second tube, while the 24 emergency bays in the first tunnel are being renovated.

The confined space in and around the tunnel presents a particular challenge for site logistics, and especially for delivery and removal of materials.

