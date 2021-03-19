Implenia wins Norwegian tunnel contract

Fornebuporten station (image ©Zaha Hadid Architects and A-Lab)

The NOK1.2bn (£101m) contract involves planning and building the 2.3km Lysaker-Fornebu tunnel. In addition, construction pits and rock shafts will be established for Flytårnet Station and Fornebuporten Station, which has been designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

“I am happy and proud that Fornebubanen has chosen Implenia for this complex project,” said Audun Aaland, Implenia’s head of tunnelling and country president for Norway. “It is perfectly aligned with our strategy of large, complex infrastructure projects with a high focus on sustainability and the use of new technologies.”

Fornebubanen project manager Grete Tvedt said: “The bidders who invest most in alternative fuel technology and contribute to the electrification of machinery and facilities, came out best in this competition. The focus on sustainability seems to trigger good solutions, not only concerning environmental and climate protection, but also for the project overall. We look forward to a good collaboration with Implenia on this large and important tunnel contract.”

The contract signing will take place after a ten-day appeal period. The project start is planned in May 2021. Completion of the Lysaker – Fornebu tunnel is planned to be completed by autumn 2023 while the whole Fornebubanen project is scheduled for completion in 2027.

