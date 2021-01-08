Imtech wins £8m V&A package

London’s new East Bank [Credit: LLDC, Allies & Morrison and Ninety90]

Imtech Engineering Services will install of the shell and core mechanical, electrical and public health services at the new museum that is being built by Mace at Stratford Waterfront.

Designed by Dublin architect O’Donnell & Tuomey, the five-storey building forms part of the new East Bank cultural and educational quarter. The £1.1bn East Bank development also includes BBC music studios, a new Sadler’s Wells ballet theatre and two new university campuses for the London’s College of Fashion and University College London.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this prestigious project and to be working, once again, with LLDC and Mace,” said Imtech Engineering Services managing director Steve Wignall. “It builds on our longstanding relationship with both organisations that began with us delivering a number of M&E projects for the 2012 London Olympics, including the Velodrome, and continued with the transformation of the Olympic Stadium into the multi-use London Stadium.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk