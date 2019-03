It has been designed to provide mobility to the army though the speedy establishment of crossings.

The 5 Metre Short Span Bridge has been manufactured by Larsen & Toubro at its Talegaon facility. It was designed and developed in India and is the result of close coordination between the Corps of Engineers and the DRDO laboratory at Pune R&DE (Engineers). Its development was part of a ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government, aimed at ensuring self sufficiency in defence needs.