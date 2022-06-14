Industrial redevelopment for Altrincham site

Broadheath Networkcentre is being built on the the site of the former Cartwright Group headquarters

Broadheath Networkcentre will include a mixture of refurbished space alongside new builds, creating a multi-let industrial site with 205,000 sq ft of accommodation across 25 units.

Unit sizes will range from 2,100 sq ft to 39,500 sq ft.

Network Space started the demolition last month and is aiming for practical completion in early 2023.

The developer plans to reuse and recycle existing steel and concrete structures on the site of Cartwright’s headquarters.

The professional team includes Walker Sime as project manager and quantity surveyor, AEW architects and Spawforths is the planning advisor.

Network Space senior development manager Simon Eaton said: “With planning permission now secured, we can fully commence our development of this well-located and highly popular site which will appeal to local businesses, trade occupiers and last mile urban logistics firms.

“We have already received very strong interest in the scheme from a range of businesses and with demolition already well underway, we hope to have units ready for occupation in early 2023. The scheme aligns perfectly with our strategy to deliver high quality, highly sustainable developments in key urban ‘last mile’ locations. We look forward to working closely with Trafford Council to deliver a scheme the borough can be truly proud of.”

