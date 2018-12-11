Initial contract awarded for transformation of Downtown Auckland

The JV of Downer NZ, HEB Construction and Soletanche Bachy International (NZ) was awarded the contract by Auckland Transport (AT).

The Downtown Programme is a group of integrated projects along the city centre waterfront. The first phase of construction work begins after Christmas and all programmed work is expected to be completed by December 2020 ahead of the America’s Cup and APEC in 2021.

“Work along the Quay Street waterfront and within the Ferry Basin itself requires a very high level of expertise both in terms of maintaining good progress and minimising disruption to the public and environment,” said programme director for downtown, Eric van Essen. “We are very pleased with the make-up of the joint venture group, which pulls together local and international experts with a strong track record of delivering complex engineering projects efficiently and effectively.”

Early works will begin after Boxing Day, starting with the relocation of utilities, with the main physical works getting under way in April 2019.