Inland Homes breaks ground in Poole

Cllr Philip Broadhead (left) and Inland Homes finance director Nish Malde

The project represents the fourth and final phase of the Carters Quay development on the waterfront in Poole, which the local council has agreed to buy from Inland Homes for council housing.

Inland Partnerships is building the new homes on behalf of the council and will transfer the land and buildings when the project is complete. The scheme includes 8,000 sq ft of commercial space

Carters Quay is anticipated to complete by the end of 2024. The homes will be available for private rent through the council’s wholly owned company Seascape Homes & Property.

A ground breaking ceremony took place on Friday 15th July, with representatives from Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole(BCP) Council.

Deputy council leader Philip Broadhead said: “The opportunity to provide a mixed-use scheme of new homes and hospitality and retail opportunities really hits the bullseye, as we help create one of the best coastal places in the world in which to live, work, invest and play. I look forward to spotting the crane in the sky when I’m in the town over the next few months and seeing this priority area for our regeneration plans progress.”

Inland Homes finance director Nish Malde added: “We are delighted to work with BCP Council to deliver these much-needed new homes and to achieve their vision of creating a sustainable, healthy and vibrant place to live. It’s wonderful to be part of this vital regeneration of Poole by constructing high quality, sustainable homes.”

