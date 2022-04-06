Inland Homes MD departs

Gary Skinner

The statement from Inland Homes was one sentence long with no suggestion of thanks for his service.

It read: “Inland Homes announces that group managing director Gary Skinner's employment with the company terminated with immediate effect on 5 April 2022. Accordingly, he has stepped down from the board.”

When asked for an explanation, no further information was offered.

Gary Skinner, 53, joined Inland Homes in February 2016 and was appointed to the board in May 2018. Previously, he was director of operations at Wilmott Dixon Housing and production director at George Wimpey (now part of Taylor Wimpey).

