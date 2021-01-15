Inland's Hillingdon plans stay on track

Artist's inpression of the Hillingdon Gardens scheme

The planning application for Hillingdon Gardens at the former Master Brewer site was originally reject by Hillingdon Council but that was later overturned by London mayor Sadiq Khan, who approved it.

Local MP Boris Johnson, then a backbencher, was against the scheme and asked for the secretary of state to call it in for review. Controversy centres on the size and scale of the development – 514 flats in blocks of up to 11 stories.

The developer behind the project, Inland Homes said today that it was “pleased to confirm that the planning application for Hillingdon Gardens at the former Master Brewer site will not be called in by the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government”.

The site was previously the Master Brewer Hotel in Freezeland Way, Hillingdon.

Stephen Wicks, chief executive of Inland Homes, said: “The former Master Brewers site is a brownfield site that has been vacant for 11 years and is exactly the type of scheme where we can make a meaningful contribution to housing delivery in a sustainable way.

“We are pleased that the scheme has not been called in by the secretary of state. We can now actively progress delivering the scheme, which is supportive of the government’s housebuilding agenda, delivering much needed affordable homes and revitalising a vacant site.”

