Innovation body targets Highlands & Islands

CSIC innovation manager John Maclennan

Innovation manager John Maclennan joins the CSIC team from Scottish Enterprise, where he has been designing and developing business growth programmes. Prior to joining Scottish Enterprise, where he led a multi-disciplinary team to deliver the Aberdeen Science Parks joint venture, he worked with Highlands & Islands Enterprise as a business development manager supporting companies in Moray.

In his new role at CSIC, he will help to drive industry growth in the regions by supporting companies in the built environment to collaborate and adopt the use of technologies such as digitalisation, offsite manufacturing and low carbon solutions.

Lucy Black, director of innovation and engagement at CSIC said: “Now more than ever the sector needs to unlock new opportunities and apply innovation to improve productivity and profitability as we adapt to new ways of working. John has a vast experience in supporting business growth and I am confident that he will play a vital role in driving engagement and collaboration in the construction sector through the creation of innovative partnerships.”

Maclennan said: “It is great to be part of such a high-energy team at CSIC, one that is committed to mainstreaming a culture of innovation and real transformational change for the better of society. The Highlands and Islands region is home to a growing construction and manufacturing base, and so bringing together industry, academia and public sectors will be key to driving change and growth. The programmes we will be delivering across the Highlands, Islands and North East regions will give better access to businesses in widely spread out and often remote locations, to help their development and growth.”

CSIC was launched in 2014 and helps Scotland’s construction-related businesses to innovate, collaborate and grow by matching innovation requirements with business support and academic specialists. The organisation expects its Phase Two strategy to deliver almost £1bn of additional turnover for businesses and create and retain over 6,000 jobs across the sector.

