Innovators sought for Scottish centre’s board

It is seeking six “dynamic individuals” to join its work in bringing about transformational change across Scotland’s construction industry. The people chosen will be “recognised leaders in their field with a passion for innovation and a commitment to providing strategic guidance and direction to CSIC”.. “If you want to be part of an innovation revolution in construction, please do get involved in CSIC’s Governance Board,” said CSIC board chair John Forster.

The new members will join the governance board from November this year. Board members are all volunteers, but will receive expenses and reasonable allowances.

Earlier this year it was announced that CSIC is to receive almost £11m of core funding to support the sector to innovate, modernise and grow. The investment from the Scottish Funding Council, Scottish Enterprise and Highlands and Islands Enterprise will allow CSIC to build on the work of the first five years - phase 1 - and support its phase 2 mission to bring innovation to the mainstream in construction, leading to improved productivity and growth within the sector.

CSIC said that it has exceeded its Phase 1 targets, supporting 284 innovation projects from over 936 enquiries, with a total value of £17.4m. It predicts these wukk lead to 382 new products, processes, services or business models going to market, create over 2,500 new jobs and leading to an additional £810m of revenue over the next five years. It has also built a digital community of over 3,000 people, 63 innovation champions, funded 71 MSc students and expanded to include a network of 14 university partners.

It said that it expects that, over the next five years, the funding will support the construction sector to deliver £998m of additional gross turnover, create 1,847 new jobs and retain 4,721 existing jobs.

Forster said: “The construction industry is on the verge of a digital and manufacturing revolution. Phase 1 saw CSIC establish itself and focus on building an innovation culture, and we’ve succeeded in creating a solid foundation around that. At the heart of any change programme sits committed people and by working together, the future for the construction sector is very bright indeed.

“Central to CSIC’s mission is the belief that people drive innovation, so attracting a diverse, talented and ambitious group of board members from a broad range of backgrounds is key to building a dynamic, opportunity focused, digitally savvy construction industry fit for the 21st century.”

CSIC is one of eight industry led innovation centres in Scotland and provides the construction sector and its clients with a ‘single entry point’ to a range of support including academic expertise, R&D funding, cutting-edge technology and access to a range of wider public sector innovation products and services.

The closing date for applications is 17.00hrs on Friday 19th July 2019.

