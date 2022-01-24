Intel plans $20bn build of two Ohio factories

“Today’s announcement is monumental news for the state of Ohio,” said Ohio governor Mike DeWine. “Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of good-paying jobs in Ohio manufacturing strategically vital semiconductors, often called ‘chips.’ Advanced manufacturing, research and development and talent are part of Ohio’s DNA, and we are proud that chips – which power the future – will be made in Ohio, by Ohioans.”

The initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs across a broad ecosystem of suppliers and partners.

The site, which spans nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, can accommodate a total of eight chip factories as well as support operations. At full buildout, the total investment in the site could grow to as much as US$100bn over the next decade, making it one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world.

Planning for the first two factories will start immediately, with construction expected to begin late in 2022. Production is expected to come online in 2025, when Ohio will be home to Intel’s first new manufacturing site location in 40 years.

