International consultants set up diversity task force

The task force is chaired by Michele Kruger

The task force plans to support representation and inclusion from more diverse groups so they can become leaders and influencers in the consulting engineering sector.

An initial task is to carry out a survey of Fidic’s 102 international member associations and company representatives who have attended the annual Fidic conference over the last five years.

The survey is intended to provide feedback on global trends on current diversity management practices, diversity regulations or targets being used, additional statistics on the current status quo, success stories and potential pitfalls to look out for. It will inform Fidic initiatives to address areas needing attention and all feedback will be communicated to and shared with the industry.

Chair of the Fidic diversity and inclusion task force, Michele Krueger, associate director at CSVwater Consulting Engineers in South Africa, said: “Our task force aims to actively support representation and inclusion from more diverse groups and support our members by showing why diversity and inclusion matters to business, what the benefits are and the most effective, practical measures to enhance diversity and inclusion.”

Fidic board member, Aisha Nadar, said: “The Fidic board approved the setting up of this task force in December 2018 and we are delighted to see it start its work so quickly. The important survey it is undertaking is sure to provide us with valuable feedback and data on the current state of diversity and inclusion in our industry and this is information that we will act on as necessary as a federation.”

Dr Nelson Ogunshakin, chief executive of Fidic, said: “I am delighted to see the formation of this task force and its focus on creating an acceptable regulatory framework which promotes the role of diversity and inclusion in the global consulting and engineering sector, from entry point to middle and senior management level, so that our industry can truly reflect the society it operates within.”