International consultants team up with Chinese contractors

FIDIC chief executive Nelson Ogunshakin and CHINCA chairman Fang Qiuchen

The aim is to improve collaboration between international and Chinese businesses, facilitate skills and knowledge transfer and increase the understanding and use of FIDIC contracts.

The MoU agrees a number of areas for collaboration, including establishing a framework for sharing resources between FIDIC and CHINCA; joint working to support both organisations’ research activities; and encouraging Chinese contractors to use quality-based selection.

Other aims include working together on Belt & Road Initiative (BRI), the Chinese government’s global development and investment strategy.

FIDIC chief executive Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “This is a landmark moment for FIDIC and the construction and infrastructure industry in China. Both FIDIC and CHINCA represent businesses whose activities create a legacy that citizens experience for generations and the social and economic impacts of that work influence wellbeing, culture and societal structures for decades, so it is essential that we work together for the common good. I look forward to both organisations learning from each other and to a fruitful collaboration to ensure that we create better outcomes for our world and its citizens.”

CHINCA chairman Fang Qiuchen said: “FIDIC contracts are one of the most popular templates used in international infrastructure projects. Chinese contractors are one of the largest application groups for FIDIC contracts and the MoU between FIDIC and CHINCA creates a communication bridge between Chinese contractors and international consultants. CHINCA also looks forward to strengthening cooperation with FIDIC’s newly established Beijing office in the areas of training, standard contracts and in developing subcontract templates.”

FIDIC president Alain Bentéjac added: “FIDIC is delighted to be working in partnership with CHINCA to promote overseas project contracting. I look forward to both organisations working together in collaboration to benefit, not just companies working in the construction sector, but also infrastructure professionals in China and overseas. Promoting mutual understanding and increasing collaborative working is a key role of FIDIC on the global stage and I am sure that this MoU will lead to better links and mutual cooperation across the entire construction sector in China.”

