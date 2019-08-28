Interserve appoints Kwikform chairman

Ken Hanna

Interserve said that his appointment as chairman of RMD Kwikform “reflects a renewed focus on growth opportunities across the UK and international markets of the equipment services division”.

Ken Hanna was previously chief financial officer Cadburys and, before that, United Distillers. He was chairman of car dealer Inchcape from 2009 to 2018 and has been chairman of generator hire firm Aggreko since 2012.

Interserve chairman Alan Lovell said: “We are very pleased to welcome Ken to Interserve. His wide-ranging senior management and boardroom experience will be a great asset to our board. Ken’s appointment will also provide valuable counsel for RMD Kwikform, working with the team to ensure it continues to be the leading engineering solutions provider of specialised temporary structures helping to deliver major infrastructure and building projects around the world.”

Ken Hanna joins the Interserve board on 2nd September 2019.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk