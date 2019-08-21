Interserve divisions collaborate for £20m+ Tooting hospital works

The contract, which was procured under the ProCure 22 framework, will include various major and minor works at St George's Hospital in Tooting and will be delivered under NEC 3 form of contract.

Client and contractor have already agreed £5.9m of works and a further £15.45m of works is anticipated. Current projects scheduled include: a new centralised chilled water system for the Lanesborough Wing; site wide upgrades of substations and UPS systems, services upgrades for the Grosvenor, Lanesborough and St James' Wings; and fire compliance works across the Tooting site.

The project represents the first major framework delivered by the collaboration of Interserve Construction Group and its subsidiary companies, Paragon, the fit-out specialist, and Interserve Engineering Services. It is the first combined P21/22 scheme secured by Interserve in London and the southeast.

The works will be delivered in partnership with cost consultant Gleeds, mechanical & electrical design consultant Troup Bywaters & Anders, structural engineer Thomasons and architect Sonnemann Toon.

Works are scheduled to begin in August 2019.

Interserve Construction managing director George Franks said: "This is a significant contract win for Interserve and an excellent example of our strategy to facilitate collaboration across our divisions to deliver consistent, robust operational performance for customers like St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

"Working together, Interserve Construction, Paragon and Interserve Engineering Services can harness our capabilities across a range of construction disciplines to deliver a holistic solution to customers. This contract win underpins our strategy in the construction division to win major Framework protects in health, education and local authority sectors.

"Interserve has completed more than 100 construction projects in the health sector in the UK in the past ten years. Our in-depth knowledge of UK health and community care construction work gives us the capability to deliver well-designed facilities truly fit for purpose."

