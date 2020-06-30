Interserve encouraged by June contract haul

Interserve Construction managing director Paul Gandy

Interserve Construction signed several contracts with the Department of Health through NHS foundation trusts in West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Lancashire and Teesside.

Several of these projects were in support of the NHS’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the creation of new intensive care units and decontamination facilities. Once contract is to reconfigure existing operating theatres in preparation for the reinstatement of routine surgery following the initial stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interserve is expecting more construction work relating to operating theatres across the UK over the next 12 months to meet the operations backlog. The NHS Confederation estimates that there will be more than nine million patients awaiting surgery which had to be deferred during the coronavirus crisis.

Elsewhere, Interserve Construction was appointed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to deliver the £11m Hessle Foreshore tidal defence scheme to create a new 700-metre long, permanent tidal defence adjacent to the Humber Estuary.

Interserve Construction managing director Paul Gandy said: “In these tough times, with Covid-19 continuing to dampen the UK economy, our June figures are very encouraging. It is a real testament to the relationships we have with our partners in healthcare, education and the wider public sector, underscored by our capability to deliver on these projects, that we continue to win new business.

“Our new business pipeline remains strong and lays solid foundations for Interserve Construction as we emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown.”

