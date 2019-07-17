Interserve gets rid of another waste plant

Interserve and its project partner Babcock & Wilcox Vølund have handed over the Margam biomass energy plant to Margam Green Energy Ltd.

The completion of the Margam project marks Interserve’s third energy from waste plant to be handed over this year, following on from the Dunbar and Templeborough power plant projects. All three were meant to have been handed over last year.

Interserve has lost hundreds of millions of pounds on building waste incinerators that power energy plants.

Chris Tyerman, Interserve’s director for infrastructure and engineering services, said: “We are pleased to have reached completion on this biomass plant which will contribute to the renewable energy requirements of South Wales. Interserve Group Limited remains focused on exiting the energy from waste business this year.”

The 40MW Margam Green Energy Plant, a wood-fired biomass power station, is near Port Talbot, South Wales and will generate green electricity to supply power to approximately 75,000 homes. It is designed to process up to 264,000 tons of biomass each year from municipal collection points, construction sites and other industrial and commercial sources.

Vølund will operate the plant for its customer under a 15-year operations and maintenance contract.

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk