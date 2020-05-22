Interserve gets to work on Armley mental health facility

CGI of the new West Yorkshire child and adolescent mental health services unit

The child and adolescent mental health services unit is being built on the site of the former St Mary’s Hospital in Armley. The client is a joint venture between Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust (LCH) and Leeds & York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LYPFT).

Interserve has been on site since February 2020 for the enabling works, including demolition of some existing buildings, and is now starting work on the new building. The building is due to be open from September 2021.

The facility will provide 22 inpatient beds and improved facilities for children and young people across West Yorkshire, including therapeutic areas, an activity room, educational facilities, a family visiting room, courtyards and green space.

Paul Ellenor, regional director of Interserve Construction, said: “Our appointment on this project is testament to the expertise within our team and our outstanding track record of delivering first class mental health care facilities for the NHS, such as the new Unity Centre at Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield.”

