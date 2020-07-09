Interserve helps NHS return to surgery

Interserve previously helped set up the NHS Nightingale Birmingham Hospital at the NEC

Interserve Construction will reconfigure and refurbish existing accommodation at the hospital to upgrade existing operating theatres, required in the coming months as surgical activity is reinstated following the initial stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interserve was awarded the contract by the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust through the P22 Framework. Work began on site in June and should complete in November.

Interserve Construction previously helped set up the NHS Nightingale Birmingham Hospital for the same client to address the coronavirus crisis. Other Covid-19 related projects that the company has worked on include new adult inpatient capacity at Royal Preston Hospital and the installation of decontamination units at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Divisional director Simon Butler said: “Our work at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital comes just weeks after our success in delivering the new Nightingale Hospital at the National Exhibition Centre. Our recent work, which has been mobilized on site in only a matter of days and weeks underscores our expertise and capabilities as a long-term partner to the NHS.”

