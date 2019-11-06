Interserve installs Hull footbridge [video]

The bridge is covered by a curving steel canopy with sheltered viewing balconies at each end

The bridge, manufactured off-site, weighs 150 tonnes and is 60 metres long. It was wheeled into place over the weekend of 2nd November.

When it opens next spring the bridge will enable pedestrians and cyclists to cross over the A63, allowing the removal of a pelican crossing that slows traffic flow.

The Highways England project, which is the first phase of the A63 Castle Street road improvement scheme, will help link the city’s marina with the southern end of Princes Quay Dock. Interserve Construction was awarded the £12m contract in September 2018.

Highways England project manager Tom Peckitt said: “Our team worked exceptionally hard throughout the weekend to move the street furniture, prepare the route and position the bridge by wheeling it to its final destination. The team worked throughout the night after the installation to reopen the A63 15 hours ahead of schedule.”

