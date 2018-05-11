Interserve investigated by Financial Conduct Authority

Interserve has been referred to the Financial Conduct Authority over its sharing of inside information.

The allegations centre on Interserve’s handling of inside information and its market disclosures in relation to its exited energy from waste business between July 2016 and February 2017.

In a statement, Interserve disclosed that it had received a formal notice of referral to the enforcement division of the Financial Conduct Authority for investigation and said that it would “co-operate fully with the investigation and update the market on the outcome in due course”.