Interserve JV wins contracts at Oman refinery

The contracts are for the Duqm Oil Refinery

The JV, Douglas OHI, has been appointed by Técnicas Reunidas Daewoo (TRD) to carry out a £7m of building construction and a £32.2m contract that includes the civil and underground piping to support the installation of equipment, piperacks and specialist structures. The building contract involves the construction and co-ordination of 23 buildings with a total area of more than 18,000m2.

The refinery is a major new greenfield project strategically located within the Special Economic Zone of Duqm in Oman. It will have the capacity to process around 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Douglas OHI general manager Aaron Hennessy said: “We are delighted to be working with TRD in line with Interserve International’s strategy to create a robust and growing business in the Middle East engineering, procurement and construction sector.”