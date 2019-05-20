Interserve lands £8m special needs school

Under an £8m contract, Interserve will build Prospect House provide places for 100 pupils, aged from three to 11 in Blackley, Manchester.

The project includes a one-storey building, external play areas and car parking facilities, as well as a range of therapy and sensory spaces and a hydrotherapy The new school is scheduled to open in September 2020.

Interserve Construction divisional director Phil Shaw said: “Interserve has completed more than 100 construction projects for local education partnerships, colleges and universities in the UK during the last 10 years. Our in-depth knowledge of UK education construction work gives us the capability to deliver well-designed facilities truly fit for purpose by a team based locally to the project.”