Interserve names new CFO

Mark Morris

Mark Morris takes over as Interserve CFO on 1st September 2019, in succession to Mark Whiteling who is stepping down to pursue a non-executive career.

Mark Morris joins Interserve from Seadrill Limited, a deepwater drilling contractor, where he has been CFO for the last three-and-a-half years and led a restructuring of the company.

Before that, he worked for Rolls-Royce plc for 28 years, latterly as chief financial officer.

Interserve chief executive Debbie White said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Mark to Interserve. His significant experience will be a valuable addition to the company’s leadership team. I very much look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Mark Whiteling for his significant contribution to Interserve during a challenging period in its history.”

Mark Morris said: “I am delighted to be joining Interserve at such an important time. I look forward to working with Debbie and the team to support the great work they are doing to best position Interserve with its clients and deliver the transformation of the group.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk