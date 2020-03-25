Interserve picked for £25m Oldham school build

The new Saddleworth School

The new £25m Saddleworth School is the fourth new school project secured by Interserve this year after being named preferred bidder for three new schools in the West Midlands.

The new school has been designed to accommodate up to 1,500 students aged 11 to 16.

Interserve Construction’s strategy is to secure work through framework agreements and contracts with the long-term partners including the Department for Education.

Interserve Construction regional director Phil Shaw said: “Our appointment by the Education & Skills Funding Agency to build the new Saddleworth School further strengthens our position as one of the leading construction companies serving the UK education sector and follows the team’s recent appointment to build the special needs Halcyon Way and Prospect House schools, also in Oldham.”

