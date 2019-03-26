Interserve picked for Dubai mall fit-out

The work will be carried out by Khansaheb, an Interserve subsidiary, for MKM Commercial Holdings, which owns the flagship Wafi complex.

Khansaheb has also been awarded a temporary services and logistics programme of work covering modifications to existing site bring it up to current Dubai Municipality standards.

As part of the fit-out contract Khansaheb will be responsible for the French Restaurant, All Day Dining and the Empire Gastro Bar as well as three suites and the executive lounge.

Phase eight of the Wafi extension includes a 50-storey hotel with 528 hotel rooms and 100 serviced apartments. Khansaheb Interiors has also been selected to deliver various packages as part of the overall scope of work.

Jonathan Eveleigh, group business development manager at Khansaheb, said: “The leisure sector in the Middle East is a key sector in Interserve’s long-term strategy, so we are especially thrilled to have been awarded this project and look forward to delivering the work and demonstrating our capabilities in this area.”