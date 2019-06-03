Interserve picked for Glangwili baby unit improvements

The hospital is getting a two-storey extension

The construction programme will be carried out in multiple phases for client Hywel Dda University Health Board. The first stage comprises the refurbishment of existing buildings, together with a new two-storey extension located in the existing courtyard.

The second phase of redevelopment will increase the capacity of the facilities at the hospital and will include the installation of high-dependency and special-care cots. It will also increase the number of birthing rooms, operating theatres and resuscitation bays. And new facilities will be provided for parents with overnight rooms and car parking facilities.

Work is expected to start on the site in October.

The contract win follows the Welsh government’s allocation of £25.2m for the obstetric and neonatal facilities at Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Glangwili Hospital as part of its Design For Life Framework.

The Designed for Life frameworks are the NHS in Wales’s construction procurement and delivery frameworks for major projects with a capital value in excess of £4m. Interserve has worked on all three of these frameworks since its appointment in October 2011.

Hywel Dda University Health Board chief executive Steve Moore said: “We are delighted to announce that work will commence this autumn to improve accommodation and facilities for women, babies and their families. This significant £25.2m investment will greatly improve the hospital’s obstetric and neonatal facilities for the people of Carmarthen and we look forward to partnering with Interserve on this important programme of work for the hospital.”

Interserve Construction divisional director Carl Read said: “This continues our successful work on the Designed for Life Frameworks adding to our portfolio of work with the NHS in Wales.

“Interserve has completed more than 100 construction projects in the health sector in the UK in the past 10 years. Our in-depth knowledge of UK health and community care construction work gives us the capability to deliver well-designed facilities truly fit for purpose by a team based locally to the project.”