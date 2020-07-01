Interserve picked for Walsall schools

Interserve will design & build The Ladder School and refurbishment/extend Walsall Studio School.

Both projects were procured by the Department for Education through the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) framework on behalf of the Mercian Trust; an academy trust that operates six schools in the West Midlands.

The design and build of The Ladder School will create a new free secondary school to accommodate 112 pupils who are at risk of exclusion from mainstream provision.

Interserve Construction will also be responsible for the refurbishment and extension of the existing Walsall Studio School. It is anticipated that The Ladder School will start on site at the start of 2021, both completing within a 12-month programmes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk