Interserve prioritises digital and offsite strategy

Mark Buckle, previously southeast divisional director, has been made Interserve Construction’s technical director, with a brief to focus on a digital transformation strategy and ‘modern’ methods of construction.

The new position will concentrate on the development, use and implementation of prefabricated, precast and factory-made system components for building and infrastructure projects.

As technical director he will also be in charge of Interserve’s sustainability strategy, although the company’s announcement of his appointment presented this as a secondary priority.

Craig Tatton, managing director of UK Building at Interserve Construction, said: “Mark brings with him a wealth of experience in delivering transformation strategies and will help drive our implementation of modern methods of construction and design for manufacture in line with the government’s Construction Playbook.”

Mark Buckle joined Interserve in 2017. He has previously worked for Mace, Lend Lease and Sir Robert McAlpine.

