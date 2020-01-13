Interserve secures £30m pa Sussex Uni contract extension

The University of Sussex

Sussex Estates & Facilities (SEF) is a joint venture formed by Interserve and the University of Sussex in 2013.

SEF delivers total facilities management services with 23 service lines, including maintenance, security, energy and waste disposal.

SEF has also been a partner in numerous projects on the university’s campus, including development of student accommodation, a new multi-storey car park and the installation of more than 3,000 solar panels.

The contract extension is until December 2024 and is worth £30m a year.

Interserve managing director Martin Burholt said: “The contract extension illustrates our ability to work together with our joint venture partners to create a unique partnership that delivers a best-in-class TFM service to the University of Sussex.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk