Interserve to build Leicester mental health unit

The contract will see Interserve construct a new 15-bed mental health inpatient facility for minors on the Glenfield Hospital site. The award of the contract comes after LPT secured final approval on its plans from the Department for Health & Social Care.

Interserve Construction expects to begin work on site next month, with a target opening date of August 2020. The newly constructed unit will replace the temporary inpatient unit that has been based at Coalville Hospital since 2015.

Paul Williams, LPT head of service for child and adolescent mental health services, said: “We are pleased to have been given the final go-ahead for a purpose-built mental health inpatient facility in Leicester. It will help us fulfil our vision to support more children and young people locally, which is so important. We will continue to talk to staff, service users and families about the internal design of the new unit, and will be providing more information and regular updates about the build over the coming months.”

Richard Scarrott, Interserve Construction regional director for the East Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be delivering this much needed mental health facility for the children and young people of Leicestershire. This continues our successful 10-year relationship with Leicestershire Partnership Trusts and will create jobs and training which will benefit the local community.”