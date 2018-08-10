NewslettersNewsletters
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Fri August 10 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Interserve to give camp site an £8m overhaul

Interserve to give camp site an £8m overhaul

5 hours Interserve has picked up a £7.75m contact at South Cliff Holiday Park in Bridlington for East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Interserve will redevelop the caravan and camp site and put up new amenity buildings such as toilet blocks, a new reception building and office accommodation. It will also install as well as creating new pitches for tents, caravans and lodges.

Interserve director John Gittins said: “We have previously completed works on the site and are delighted to have been appointed to deliver this next phase; we look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, a forward thinking authority that continues to invest in its facilities.

“The expansion of South Cliff Holiday Park will provide a substantial economic benefit to the local community, both directly and indirectly; and we will look to ensure that our works provide employment and educational opportunities for local people.”

 

 

MPU

More News Channels