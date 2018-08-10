Interserve to give camp site an £8m overhaul

Interserve will redevelop the caravan and camp site and put up new amenity buildings such as toilet blocks, a new reception building and office accommodation. It will also install as well as creating new pitches for tents, caravans and lodges.

Interserve director John Gittins said: “We have previously completed works on the site and are delighted to have been appointed to deliver this next phase; we look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, a forward thinking authority that continues to invest in its facilities.

“The expansion of South Cliff Holiday Park will provide a substantial economic benefit to the local community, both directly and indirectly; and we will look to ensure that our works provide employment and educational opportunities for local people.”