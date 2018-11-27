Interserve wins £17m Carmarthen hospital contract

Work started on site in October 2018 following the Welsh government’s announcement of a £25.2m investment for obstetric and neonatal facilities at Glangwili Hospital

The project comprises refurbishment to existing buildings, together with construction of a new two-storey extension in the existing courtyard. Work will be carried out in several phases.

This second phase of development will increase the capacity of the facilities at the hospital and will include high-dependency and special-care cots, together with parent overnight stay rooms. It will also increase the number of birthing rooms, operating theatres and resuscitation bays. Plans are also in place for an additional 45 car parking spaces.

Interserve’s contract was awarded under the Designed for Life 2 framework.

Interserve divisional director Carl Read said: “This is excellent news and continues our success on the Designed for Life frameworks and also building on the good relationship we have with Hywel Dda University Health Board.”