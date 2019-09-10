Interserve wins £7.6m Devon school contract

Under the £7.6m contract, Interserve will build a two-storey school to accommodate students between the ages of seven and 19 who may have a range of specialist needs.

The design of the building and external spaces will reflect the range of pupil’s educational, therapeutic and medical needs and give students the opportunity to study courses in horticulture and animal husbandry.

Interserve is working with Teignbridge District Council, DKA Architects, structural engineer Hydrock and building services engineer Silcock Dawson. The project is scheduled to be completed in autumn in 2020.

Glendinning House is the ninth new school build project that Interserve has won this year following earlier contract wins in Bristol, Leicestershire and Manchester worth more than £49m.

Paul Gale, divisional director at Interserve Construction, said: “The project is in line with our strategic aim to deliver world-class property solutions to the UK education sector and reflects Interserve’s reputation as a trusted partner.”

