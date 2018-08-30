Interserve wins £9m road realignment task

The A737 through the Den currently takes fast traffic perilously close to houses

Interserve’s A737 The Den Realignment involves the construction of a one kilometre section of carriageway between Beith and Dalry, including new junctions.

It is a stretch of road with a series of sub-standard bends as the road winds through the former mining village, with several properties very close to the carriageway. The improvement work will see a kilometre of carriageway constructed off-line to these bends, improving traffic flow and safety.

Engineering challenges include the presence of underlying peat at the ends of the scheme and the presence of material from old mine workings.

Nearby, Farrans Roadbridge Joint Venture Work is currently a year into construction of a £31m bypass at Dalry, which is less than a mile from the Den.

Subject to a mandatory standstill period, Interserve is expected to begin construction in the coming months with completion expected in spring 2020.