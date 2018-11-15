  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Fri November 16 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Interserve wins Ayrshire highway contract

Interserve wins Ayrshire highway contract

18 hours Transport Scotland has awarded Interserve a design and construct contract for the realignment of a 1km stretch of the A737 in North Ayrshire.

Works undertaken by Interserve under the £5m contract will include the off-line construction of a 1km section of carriageway between Beith and Dalry, along with new junctions. Construction is due to start soon.

This work will remove a series of sub-standard bends on the existing road, improve traffic flow and introduce safety benefits.

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, said: “These improvements - along with the current work to construct a Bypass at Dalry, which is less than a mile from the Den, and more than a year into construction - will deliver benefits for the North Ayrshire communities as well as long-distance road users upon completion.”

MPU

More News Channels