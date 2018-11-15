Interserve wins Ayrshire highway contract

Works undertaken by Interserve under the £5m contract will include the off-line construction of a 1km section of carriageway between Beith and Dalry, along with new junctions. Construction is due to start soon.

This work will remove a series of sub-standard bends on the existing road, improve traffic flow and introduce safety benefits.

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, said: “These improvements - along with the current work to construct a Bypass at Dalry, which is less than a mile from the Den, and more than a year into construction - will deliver benefits for the North Ayrshire communities as well as long-distance road users upon completion.”