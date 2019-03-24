Interserve wins Dubai hotel contract

Interserve will carry out design, construction and refurbishment work at the 255-room Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments in Dubai, which is approximately 15 years old. The work will include upgrading the existing guest rooms, suites and corridors and ensuring compliance with the latest regulations. The project is expected to be completed in September this year.

The contract will be delivered by Interserve subsidiary, Khansaheb.

Khansaheb will carry out significant mechanical and electrical work including the replacement of all air conditioning, guest room management systems, lighting and sanitary ware. It will also advise the client of any other critical repairs or replacement works that may be required to be incorporated into the current scope. The project also calls for replacement of all furniture, fittings and equipment, which will be procured through local manufacturers and suppliers.

Jonathan Eveleigh, group business development manager at Khansaheb, said: “We are delighted to be working on this prestigious project with Enaba Hospitality. Given our experience and expertise in construction and facilities management across the Middle East, this is a key opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities in delivering best-in-class construction solutions to our customers.