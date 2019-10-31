Interserve wins Middlesbrough hospital revamp

This is Interserve’s first project for the trust, following appointment to its new £110m construction framework last month. Roseberry Park Hospital in Middlesbrough opened in 2010 and provides mental health care.

Work will start this month and will comprise of the construction of a new 28-bed ward block and refurbishment works to two existing ward blocks. The refurbishment work is expected to complete in May and June 2020, with the new ward block ready by September 2020.

Interserve Construction regional director Mark Gardham said: “Our appointment to the Tees, Esk & Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust’s construction framework and the award of the first project at Roseberry Park Hospital highlight our capabilities in delivering first-class healthcare facilities in the northeast.”

Health trust chief executive Colin Martin said: “Our focus is to continue the planned programme of work at Roseberry Park and to ensure that the hospital meets our high standards. Interserve has demonstrated a real understanding of the project and has a great deal of experience in both the health sector and in similar projects so we are looking forward to working with them.”

