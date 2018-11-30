Inverness expands scope of city centre upgrade

Hitrans, the regional transport partnership for the Highlands & Islands, is launching a period of consultation over its Accessing Inverness proposals, which are aimed at enhancing the streetscape and making it easier and safer for pedestrians and cyclists to access the railway station and bus station.

The options drawn up by consultant Civic Engineers include widening pavements, reducing traffic speeds and introducing features to enhance the city centre. Consultation begins today and will continue until 19 January next year. The aim is to then progress a detailed design following review of the consultation process.

Provost Helen Carmichael, chair of the city of Inverness area committee of the Highland Council, said: “This is hugely important project in our ambitious plans to regenerate the city centre. What a boost the city will get through the upgrade of the railway station and greatly improved links from Falcon Square, Academy Street and Farraline Park. I would urge the public to play their part by giving us their thoughts on the options we have presented.”

Inverness business improvement district chairman Peter Strachan said: “Improved links around the Railway Station, which is a key transport hub in the heart of the city, will be hugely welcomed by local businesses. Reducing traffic speeds, increasing the width of footpaths and enhancing the streetscape by reducing the amount of redundant carriageway will all make the city centre more attractive for local residents and visitors alike.”