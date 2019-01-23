  1. Instagram
Thu January 24 2019

Investigation ordered into hospital building following patient deaths

18 hours The NHS is to carry out an investigation into the fabric of the Glasgow hospital where two patients have died from a rare fungal infection linked to pigeon droppings.

The rare fungal infection - Cryptococcus – occurred at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The fungus is harmless to healthy humans but can pose a risk to the health of very sick people with extremely low immunity.

Scotland’s cabinet secretary for health and sport Jeane Freeman visited the hospital yesterday to speak to staff, management and patients and families about the issue. She has agreed that an external advisor will work with NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde on a review of the fabric of the hospital to include a review of the design, commissioning, and maintenance programme.

Reports have linked the infection to a plant room that is not open to the public.

