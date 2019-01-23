Investigation ordered into hospital building following patient deaths

The rare fungal infection - Cryptococcus – occurred at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The fungus is harmless to healthy humans but can pose a risk to the health of very sick people with extremely low immunity.

Scotland’s cabinet secretary for health and sport Jeane Freeman visited the hospital yesterday to speak to staff, management and patients and families about the issue. She has agreed that an external advisor will work with NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde on a review of the fabric of the hospital to include a review of the design, commissioning, and maintenance programme.

Reports have linked the infection to a plant room that is not open to the public.