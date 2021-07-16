IPA overhauls Project Routemap

The Project Routemap has been revised to ensure that ‘novel and complex programmes’ across UK infrastructure sectors are set up for success.

It was developed by the Infrastructure & Projects Authority (IPA) with the support of construction consultant Turner & Townsend and academics at University College London (UCL).

The update from the previous 2014 methodology responds to new priorities that underpin the delivery of capital programmes, including meeting the UK government’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 and the ‘levelling up’ agenda.

The Routemap also now aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Routemap takes the form of a handbook and series of eight advice modules targeted at different sectors – including rail, road, aviation, defence, health and education. The modules focus on the capabilities required to take programmes from conception and planning through procurement into readiness for delivery.

The ambition to ensure that all major projects that are complex or novel use the Routemap methodology was set out with the National Infrastructure Strategy in November 2020.

The guidance in the updated Project Routemap has already been deployed by the IPA and Turner & Townsend on the government’s hydrogen heating programme, led by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

IPA chief executive Nick Smallwood said: ”Over the coming years there will be more investment in infrastructure and major projects than ever before, backed by both public and private sectors. This investment will be a catalyst to building back better and stronger. Infrastructure and major projects will play a critical role in fueling economic growth and improving the lives of people right across the country.

“With greater investment comes greater responsibility and we must ensure we have a strong delivery record that demonstrates real value. This means setting projects up for success from the very start, so that they come in on time and budget, and deliver on their promises - to the benefit of the citizens of the UK.

“Whatever the project, applying Routemap will give confidence to the people delivering them, those approving them, and those investing in them.”

Patricia Moore, UK managing director at Turner & Townsend, said: “Across the UK we are seeing greater ambition when it comes to major programmes, both in terms of technical sophistication but also the social and environmental outcomes that they deliver. It is vital that we continue to balance traditional drivers such as capital cost with cutting carbon and creating long-term societal value, but this requires careful planning from the outset.

“The Routemap tackles these complexities head-on, providing a clear blueprint based on best practice and learning from over £300bn of capital programmes. This will be an invaluable resource for our industry as we deliver projects in a greener, more inclusive and ultimately more productive way.”

For further details, see improving-infrastructure-delivery-project-initiation-routemap

