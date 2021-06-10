IPAF calls for more near-miss reporting

PAL cards are now available in digital format

IPAF seeks to collate data on accidents and near misses involving mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) on an anonymous basis so that the whole industry can learn from its mistakes.

The more incidents that are reported, however trivial, the better the understanding of any shortcomings in machine design or usage that perhaps should be addressed.

While reporting incidents may have seemed a bit of a hassle for some in the past, the transition of operator certificates from plastic credit card style to digital smart phone application means that reporting a near miss requires just a few taps.

Reporting accidents and near misses – anonymously is fine – is just one of the benefits of PAL Cards going digital, IPAF says. It also acts as a digital log book. Users can use the app to log machine time, share this and their training information with managers and employers.

IPAF’s ePAL was launched in April 2021 [see our previous report here] and already several thousand card holders have taken advantage of the new format, IPAF said.

The construction industry seems to welcome the benefits of the transition too. Taylor Woodrow health & safety manager Alan Woodage said: “The introduction of ePAL and digital PAL Cards is another great integration of digital technology.”

The PAL Card is the industry standard scheme for demonstrating competence. Holders are required to have undertaken IPAF-accredited training. PAL initially stood for Powered Access Licence, but it is not actually a licence to operate since there is no legal requirement to hold a licence for MEWPs.

