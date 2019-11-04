IPAF names new chief executive

Peter Douglas

Peter Douglas takes over from Tim Whiteman, who resigned in July after 15 years in the job.

Mr Douglas left Nationwide Platforms, now part of the Loam Group, in December 2018. For the past nine months he has been managing director of truck repair firm Pullman Fleet Services.

IPAF president Norty Turner, who served on the recruitment and selection panel, said: “From its formation in the UK in 1983, IPAF has grown into a truly worldwide federation, expanding into new territories and now delivering training, safety guidance and technical expertise in multiple languages in 70 countries. It’s certainly an exciting time for Peter to come on board.”

Peter Douglas said: “I am delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to lead such a well-recognised and respected global safety, technical and training organisation; I am looking forward to the challenge of making the powered access industry worldwide as safe as it possibly can be.

“It is a privilege to have been selected for this exciting role and I cannot wait to get started. The work of everyone involved with IPAF is so valuable; promoting the safe and effective use of powered access worldwide and ensuring people conducting temporary work at height get to go home safe at the end of every day is about as worthwhile as any job can get. I am very grateful to be given this fantastic opportunity to bring my ideas and expertise to bear and look forward to working with IPAF staff and industry colleagues once more.”

