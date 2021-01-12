  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed January 20 2021

IR35 Webinar 28th Jan 2021- What Construction companies must do to prepare

12 Jan Ian Anfield MICE will introduce the off-payroll working rules and explain what freelancers and building firms must do before implementation on April 6th.

Working with pre-eminent tax counsel and HMRC at the highest levels to interpret the new rules, Ian and his team have already helped hundreds of firms get ready for the changes.

This is your chance to hear directly from one of the industry’s foremost authorities on employment status about the impact of IR35 on construction.

Event details: Thursday 28th January 2021 | 10:00 – 10:45 Click Here to Register

The session is online, once registered you will be sent a Microsoft Teams link to permit access to the webinar at the appropriate time.

