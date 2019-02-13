Irish contractor expands

Ardmac CEO Ronan Quinn

Ardmac provide specialist construction services to the commercial fit out, life sciences and data centre sectors. It is opening two new offices this year - in Cork and Amsterdam - to add to its existing ones in Manchester, Craigavon and Brussels as well as Dublin.

By the end of this year, the company expects to be employing 380 people. It is seeking to recruit 70 qualified construction professionals over the coming year, including project managers, quantity surveyors and design engineers. The positions will support its projects in Ireland, the UK, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

This employment drive by Ardmac comes on the back of increased demand, new project wins and its ambition to grow the business both domestically and across the UK and Europe.

Chief executive Ronan Quinn said: “It’s an exciting time for Ardmac and I am proud to announce our plans for 2019, following a successful year of business growth for the company. The markets we serve are providing sustainable opportunities and the demand for our services continues. We are seeking talented individuals to join our experienced teams, with the aim of growing our Irish, UK and European operations over the coming year and beyond. Ardmac will provide extensive training to successful candidates, including graduate development programmes, management training and executive leadership courses.”